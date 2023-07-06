: Eleven months after a team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 661.75 kilograms of banned ephedrine drug in Yamunanagar, a local court in Yamunanagar on Wednesday sent four men to one-day remand of the agency.

DRI drug seizure: Four brought from Telangana sent to one-day remand

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The men were brought on production remand from Telangana for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The accused were identified as Ashwani Pathak and Dharmendra Pathak, both from UP, Maram Bhanu Kumar from Telangana and Deepak Bhagat from Bihar.

The DRI had seized the material, in wet form, from a factory in Radaur on August 1 last year along with raw material of the same drug.

DRI counsel Ajay Shakti Goel said that they were presented before the court through investigating officer Amit Kumar by Telangana Police and they were sent to one-day remand of the DRI.

They were held on a disclosure statement by Raju alias Santosh Singh from Lucknow, prime accused in the case, Goel added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, four partners- Mohit Sawhney, Shyamlal Goyal, Vijay Sharma and Rajan Sondhi- along with two others Mohammad Azam and Wafadar Gajanfar Hussain were arrested by the central agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON