Four mobile phones, headphones recovered from 3 inmates of Ludhiana Cental Jail

Jail inmates are not just using mobile phones in jail premises, but they are also using accessories such as headphones.

Four mobile phones, one headphone and one charger were recovered during a special checking in the Ludhiana Central Jail on June 8. The contraband was seized from Karamjit Singh, Davinder Singh and Ranjit Singh.

Assistant superintendent of jail Sarup Chand said a police complaint had been filed against the accused and a probe will be conducted to find out how the contraband was smuggled into the jail cell.

Assistant sub-inspector Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 52A (violation of prison discipline) of the Prisons Act has been lodged against the accused at the Division 7 Police Station.

On June 5, during a surprise protest to Ludhiana Central Jail, minister for jails and mining Harjot Singh Bains had assured that all jails will be freed of mobile phones in next six to eight months, making Punjab the first state in the country to achieve the milestone, if successful.

After his visit, a total of 11 mobile phones were recovered from jail inmates.