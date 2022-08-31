Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four more areas in Patiala declared African Swine Fever -infected zones

Four more areas in Patiala declared African Swine Fever -infected zones

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 03:25 AM IST

Animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that villages Rawas Brahmanan and Gangrola, Babu Singh Colony Ablowal and Baba Jeewan Singh Basti Passi Road Patiala have been notified as epicenters of the disease after the confirmation of African Swine Fever

The animal husbandry department has declared 0 to 1 km area of the epicenters as “infected zones” while 0 to 10 KM (9 KM) area is classified as “surveillance zones.” (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government has declared and notified four more areas in Patiala as African Swine Fever infected zones.

Animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that villages Rawas Brahmanan and Gangrola, Babu Singh Colony Ablowal and Baba Jeewan Singh Basti Passi Road Patiala have been notified as epicenters of the disease after the confirmation of ASF in the samples from these areas by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) -National High Security Animal Disease Institute, Bhopal. He said the animal husbandry department has declared 0 to 1 km area of the epicenters as “infected zones” while 0 to 10 KM (9 KM) area is classified as “surveillance zones.”

The minister said that as per the National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever (June 2020), no live/dead pig (including feral or wild pigs), unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material/goods from the piggery farms or backyard piggery will be taken out of or brought into the infected zone and no person will bring or attempt to bring into the market any pig or pig products which is known to be infected with the scheduled disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP