Four more test positive in Ludhiana, active cases rise to 13

A day after a 26-year-old man succumbed to the novel coronavirus, four more people tested positive on Tuesday.

The new cases pushed the active case count to 13. Since the outbreak of the virus, the district has logged 1,09,961 cases, of which 2,282 people have succumbed to the virus. Of the active cases, 11 are under home isolation, while two patients are admitted at a private hospital.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said the man who succumbed to the virus on June 6 was unvaccinated. “He was admitted to a private hospital due to a gastric disorder. However, his condition kept deteriorating after he tested positive for the virus,” he said.

Civil surgeon SP Singh said, “Those who have not taken the Covid jab must get vaccinated, and those due for their second dose should not skip it.”