Four more test positive in Ludhiana, active cases rise to 13
A day after a 26-year-old man succumbed to the novel coronavirus, four more people tested positive on Tuesday.
The new cases pushed the active case count to 13. Since the outbreak of the virus, the district has logged 1,09,961 cases, of which 2,282 people have succumbed to the virus. Of the active cases, 11 are under home isolation, while two patients are admitted at a private hospital.
An official, who did not wish to be named, said the man who succumbed to the virus on June 6 was unvaccinated. “He was admitted to a private hospital due to a gastric disorder. However, his condition kept deteriorating after he tested positive for the virus,” he said.
Civil surgeon SP Singh said, “Those who have not taken the Covid jab must get vaccinated, and those due for their second dose should not skip it.”
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
