Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four of family from Haryana killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Four of family from Haryana killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 01:15 AM IST

Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed and another was injured on Thursday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The mangled remains of the car that met with an accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Kushaliya village in Ghaziabad Ion Thursday. (Sakib Ali /HT)
ByPTI, Ghaziabad

(UP) Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed and another was injured on Thursday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in this district, police said.

The accident took place near Kushaliya village, they said. Five people were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. Four of the five died on the spot while a 10-year-old girl was severely injured. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.

SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said the victims, residents of Haryana, were travelling from Haridwar to Rohtak. The deceased have been identified as Sumit (34), Yagit (7), Tejpal (48) and his wife Babli (40). The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the crash. Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G along with SP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha visited the spot after the accident and instructed the officials regarding road safety and speed norms on the DME so that such accidents can be checked.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP