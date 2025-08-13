Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Four PCS officers promoted to IAS rank

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 05:26 am IST

The promoted officers are Rajdeep Singh Brar, Bikramjit Singh Shergill, Harsuhinder Singh Brar and Rubinderjit Singh Brar

The Union ministry of personnel on Tuesday promoted four Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers as Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. These officers are Rajdeep Singh Brar, Bikramjit Singh Shergill, Harsuhinder Singh Brar and Rubinderjit Singh Brar.

The promoted police officers with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT)
The appointments, made under the provisions of the IAS (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, and IAS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, will be on probation until further orders.

These are subject to the outcome of pending cases before the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh Bench.

9 PPS officers elevated to IPS

At least nine Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers have also been promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre.

The list of promoted officers includes Mandhir Singh, Snehdeep Sharma, Sandeep Goel, Jasdev Singh Sidhu, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Rupinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh and Harpreet Singh Jaggi.

The promoted officers on Tuesday called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who congratulated them on their well-deserved elevation. The chief minister praised their dedication and service to the state, expressing confidence that they would continue to uphold the highest standards of policing.

