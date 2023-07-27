4 killed as canter rams into car on KMP Expressway in Jhajjar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 27, 2023 01:07 AM IST

One injured undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak; police said driver had parked the car on the expressway to relieve himself when the canter rammed into it

Four persons, including two children, were killed and another left injured after a canter rammed into their car at high speed on KMP Expressway near Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar the wee hours on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered against the unknown canter driver and efforts are on to nab him (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased have been identified as Anjali, a resident of Kankarkhera village in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), her two nieces, aged between 3 to 5 years, and a man, identified as Hamza Ali Hasmi of Moradabad. Anjali’s sister, Kirti, is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

According to the police, all of them were returning to Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan after a religious journey. The incident took place when the driver, Arun Kumar of Meerut, parked the car on the expressway to relieve himself while the five persons remained seated in the car.

“In the meantime, a canter hit the car leaving Anjali, Hasmi and two girls dead on the spot and Kirti injured. All of them were taken to the civil hospital in Bahadurgarh from where Kirti was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak. The canter driver managed to flee the spot,” said Arun in the police complaint.

A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered against the unknown canter driver and efforts are on to nab him.

