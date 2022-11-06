Four proclaimed offenders land in Chandigarh Police’s net

Continuing their crackdown on proclaimed offenders (POs), the Chandigarh Police have arrested four people who had been on the run in three different cases.

Among them, two men, identified as Mohan Singh and Suraj, both residents of Dadumajra village, along with another accomplice, had robbed an LPG cylinder delivery man of ₹5,850 on December 9, 2019.

The victim, Babloo was on his way back after delivering an LPG cylinder at a house in Sector 56, when the accused, who were riding a motorcycle, assaulted him and snatched his cash, before fleeing on the two-wheeler.

A case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector-39 police station in this regard.

While police had managed to arrest Mohan and Suraj, they had jumped bail and were declared POs by a local court on May 19, 2022. Nearly six months later, the staff of PO cell arrested the duo from Dadumajra on Saturday.

The third PO, identified as Sunita, who was wanted in a 2016 drug case, was arrested from Sector 38.

She was booked on November 23, 2016, for possessing 900 gm ganja. But she had also jumped bail and had been on the run for the past four years.

Police said she was also named in five Excise Act cases, registered at the Sector-39 police station.

Another PO, Jasbir Singh, a resident of Khuda Alisher, was nabbed from New Chandigarh, Mullanpur.

He was booked on the complaint of his business partner, Navdeep Sharma, who had accused him of cheating him of ₹25 lakh. Sharma had alleged that Singh took the money from him, but neither bought any land nor returned his money. Eventually, he issued some cheques to pay him back, but those were dishonoured by the bank.

Following this, police had booked Singh under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station on March 8, 2014. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.