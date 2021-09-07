Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four submersible pump connections snapped in Ludhiana
The municipal corporation disconnected two connections in Sriyansh Nagar, and one connection each at Model Town Extension and Jalandhar Bypass area. (HT Photo)
Four submersible pump connections snapped in Ludhiana

The municipal corporation team also issued notices to the land owners in three different areas of the city
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:28 AM IST

The municipal corporation on Monday snapped four illegal submersible pump connections in various parts of the city.

While two connections were disconnected in Sriyansh Nagar, one connection each was cut at Model Town Extension and Jalandhar Bypass area, said Rajinder Singh, executive engineer, operations and maintenance cell, MC, who was heading the team that also issued notices to the land owners.

