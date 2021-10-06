Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four teams to compete in Rama Atray memorial cricket meet in tricity area
chandigarh news

Four teams to compete in Rama Atray memorial cricket meet in tricity area

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The five-day Rama Atray memorial cricket will be played on league-cum-knockout basis and all the matches will be of 50 overs each innings. (HT FILE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The fourth edition of Rama Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament for Women will be held in Chandigarh and Panchkula from October 8 to 12.

Punjab Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association teams will be taking part in the tournament.

The five-day event will be played on league-cum-knockout basis and all the matches will be of 50 overs each innings. Matches will be played with the white balls and coloured clothing.

The winners will get a cash prize of 40,000 along with the winners’ trophy and runners-up will get a cash prize of 20,000. There will be awards for player of the match for each match, best batter, best bowler and best all-rounder of the tournament award. The league stage matches will be held on October 8, 9 and 11 while the final will be held on October 12 at the cricket stadium in Sector 16.

Tournament schedule

October 8: J&K vs UTCA at GMSS-26; Punjab vs HPCA at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula

October 9: J&K vs Punjab at GMSS-26; UTCA vs HPCA at Tricity Cricket Ground

October 11: HPCA vs J&K at GMSS-26; UTCA vs Punjab at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula

October 12: Top two teams (final) at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium

