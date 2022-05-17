Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four tourists killed in Kullu road mishap
Four tourists killed in Kullu road mishap

Four tourists, including a woman, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Giyagi area of Kullu district, nearly 155km from the state capital, Shimla.
While the accident took place on Sunday evening, locals only found the ill-fated vehicle the next morning. (Representative Image/HT File)
While the accident took place on Sunday evening, locals only found the ill-fated vehicle the next morning. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 17, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Four tourists, including a woman, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Giyagi area of Kullu district, nearly 155km from the state capital, Shimla.

While the accident took place on Sunday evening, locals only found the ill-fated vehicle the next morning. The three injured persons were rushed to a community health centre in Banjar. Two of them were identified as Astha Bhandari, 26, of Mayur Vihar, and one Sakshi, 27.

The mishap claimed the lives of Harshiv Sehgal, 28, of Jhilmil Colony, Delhi; Vishwas Khurana, 26, of Pahar Ganj, Delhi; Saluani 27, of Mahatma Gandhi Road, Delhi; and Vinayak Panday of Zirakpur.

Superintendent of police Guru Dev Sharma said, “The ravine was 200 metres deep. There were seven occupants in the vehicle. All of them were in their 20s.”

Car falls into gorge in Sirmaur, 4 hurt

Four people were injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district. The occupants were rescued by locals. The wounded are undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Sangrah.

