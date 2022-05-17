Four tourists killed in Kullu road mishap
Four tourists, including a woman, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Giyagi area of Kullu district, nearly 155km from the state capital, Shimla.
While the accident took place on Sunday evening, locals only found the ill-fated vehicle the next morning. The three injured persons were rushed to a community health centre in Banjar. Two of them were identified as Astha Bhandari, 26, of Mayur Vihar, and one Sakshi, 27.
The mishap claimed the lives of Harshiv Sehgal, 28, of Jhilmil Colony, Delhi; Vishwas Khurana, 26, of Pahar Ganj, Delhi; Saluani 27, of Mahatma Gandhi Road, Delhi; and Vinayak Panday of Zirakpur.
Superintendent of police Guru Dev Sharma said, “The ravine was 200 metres deep. There were seven occupants in the vehicle. All of them were in their 20s.”
Car falls into gorge in Sirmaur, 4 hurt
Four people were injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district. The occupants were rescued by locals. The wounded are undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Sangrah.
HP Police recruitment paper leak: Interstate gang behind paper leak, SIT expands probe
With the mastermind of the constable recruitment paper leak still on the run, the special investigation team has directed superintendents of police of all districts to interrogate candidates who scored over 65 marks in the qualifying examination. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared in the recruitment examination held on March 27, the result of which was declared on April 5. One of his accomplices, a resident of Haryana's Bhiwani, is also absconding.
₹25-lakh relief for kin of biker killed in crash with stray cattle in Chandigarh
Over five years after a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving stray cattle in Chandigarh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh to hThe victim, Sanjeev Kumar'sPinjore-based family. The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his colleague, Rajesh Kumar, while returning home from work on March 14, 2017, when the two-wheeler crashed into a stray cow.
Selling substandard water purifier costs company ₹6,000
Holding a water purifier company, its retailer and service company guilty of selling a substandard product and deficiency in services, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has awarded ₹3,000 compensation to a Chandigarh resident. The commission also directed Kent RO Systems Ltd, Noida; retailer Surindra Audio Video Centre, Chandigarh; and Smart Services, Panchkula, to refund ₹14,300, the cost of a resident of Sector 34ulty water purifier, theShashi Shekhar, along with ₹3,000 as litigation costs.
GMADA razes 40-year-old illegal market in Mohali’s Phase 1, frees 4 acres
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday carried out a demolition drive at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market in Phase 1 and reclaimed around four acres of government land. Officials said around 50 illegal temporary shops had come up at the market over four decades back. The drive continued till 3.30 pm, amid sloganeering by protesting shopkeepers. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for “snatching the shopkeepers' livelihood”.
Half way into May, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases already higher than March, April
Amid fluctuations in tricity's daily Covid-19 cases, the infection tally in May so far has already surpassed that in March and April. In March, 180 cases were reported in Chandigarh, followed by 133 in Mohali and 90 in Panchkula. Subsequently, in April, the figures had dipped to 140 in Chandigarh, 102 in Mohali and 50 in Panchkula, before climbing again in May. The last fatality was reported by Mohali on March 2.
