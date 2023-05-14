Entrepreneurs and Achievers Awards: 34 honoured for excellence in their fields

The fourth edition of the annual Entrepreneurs and Achievers Awards was organised by the Media Federation of India (MFI) and the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Chandigarh on Friday.

Awardees posing for a picture during the felicitation ceremony in Chandigarh on Friday evening (Photo: Sant Arora/HT)

On the occasion, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya honoured 34 people who excelled in their respective fields including social services, corporate, civil services, education, sports, journalism, medicine, and art and culture.

Punjab local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer was also present at the award ceremony.

Dr Rupesh Singh, chairman, PRCI, Chandigarh Chapter, in his welcome note, said entrepreneurs and corporates are the backbone of the national economy. He said honouring them is motivating for the awardees and inspiring for others.

In his address, Dattatreya called upon the awardees to pave the way for the development of other members of the society in their respective fields.

Among the awardees were Punjab State Board of Technical Education secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta (IAS); PGIMER deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan (IRS); IG Ropar Range (Punjab Police) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (IPS); Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD and commissioner Karnal Range Saket Kumar (IAS); HPSEB additional director (PR), government of Himachal Anurag Parashar; Haryana governor house comptroller and director (hospitality) Jagan Nath Bains; former western army commander Lt Gen KJ Singh; director (personal), Union ministry of mines, Kartikeya Verma; Robin Hood Army Chandigarh Chapter head Ajay Mishra; Paras Hospital chairman Dr HK Bali, cricketer Tanya Bhatia; Hindustan Times Executive Editor Ramesh Vinayak; ayurveda professional Dr Sonica Krishna, among others.

