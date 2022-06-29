Fraudster impersonating as GADVASU registrar tries to dupe vet university’s teachers

A fraudster impersonating as the registrar of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University attempted to dupe teachers and staff of the vet varsity.

GADVASU registrar Harmanjeet Singh Banga told police that teachers of the university told him on June 22 that they have been receiving messages on WhatsApp from an account with his picture, telling them that he is in urgent need of financial assistance and asked them to transfer money online.

Banga informed his friends, family and colleagues about the fraud and immediately filed the complaint.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Talwinder Singh said the accused had sent messages to multiple contacts of the registrar seeking money, but nobody made the payment and informed Banga instead .

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 C of Information and Technology Act.

On May 19, fraudsters impersonating as Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik tried to dupe two staffers of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) by sending them some online links on their WhatsApp and asking them to click on them. When the staffers cross checked the number, they found that it was fake and informed the DC, who lodged a complaint with police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma. A probe was marked to the cyber cell.