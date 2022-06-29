Fraudster impersonating as GADVASU registrar tries to dupe vet university’s teachers
A fraudster impersonating as the registrar of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University attempted to dupe teachers and staff of the vet varsity.
GADVASU registrar Harmanjeet Singh Banga told police that teachers of the university told him on June 22 that they have been receiving messages on WhatsApp from an account with his picture, telling them that he is in urgent need of financial assistance and asked them to transfer money online.
Banga informed his friends, family and colleagues about the fraud and immediately filed the complaint.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Talwinder Singh said the accused had sent messages to multiple contacts of the registrar seeking money, but nobody made the payment and informed Banga instead .
Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 C of Information and Technology Act.
On May 19, fraudsters impersonating as Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik tried to dupe two staffers of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) by sending them some online links on their WhatsApp and asking them to click on them. When the staffers cross checked the number, they found that it was fake and informed the DC, who lodged a complaint with police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma. A probe was marked to the cyber cell.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
