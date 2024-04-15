Free for all at Payal BJP workers’ meet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers indulged in a scuffle during a booth-level meeting held in Payal on Sunday. The workers threw chairs and tables at each other. The situation escalated further when turbans were tossed amidst the chaos. The party’s state spokesperson, Harjeet Singh Grewal was also present at the meeting. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers indulged in a scuffle during a booth-level meeting held in Payal on Sunday. The workers threw chairs and tables at each other. The situation escalated further when turbans were tossed amidst the chaos. The party’s state spokesperson, Harjeet Singh Grewal was also present at the meeting. (HT Photo)

The videos of the incident went viral on social networking sites in which the workers were caught on camera assaulting each other with chairs, tables and abusing. The police intervened in the matter and pacified the annoyed party workers.

The disagreement started reportedly when a Dalit leader, Gulzar Singh, aspiring for a ticket from Fatehgarh Sahib constituency, was denied a chance to speak.

Following the chaos, Grewal left the stage. He dismissed the incident as a conspiracy of rivals. He stated that the meeting had almost concluded when this person suddenly jumped on stage stating that he wanted to address the workers. When deterred, he indulged in a spat with the worker who was handling the stage. “After they indulged in an altercation, I moved out of the venue,” said Grewal.

BJP district president Bhupinder Singh Cheema stated that the senior leaders were sitting on the stage and addressing the workers according to the protocol. He claimed that Gulzar Singh, husband of party’s women wing’s district president Jasvir Kaur, who was sitting among the audience, came on the stage and started demanding that he wanted time to address the workers. When denied, he created a ruckus and indulged in throwing chairs, table and microphone. He further said that two of the party workers have been injured and were taken to hospital. They have received injuries after being attacked with a microphone stand.

However, Jasvir Kaur, president, Mahila Morcha for Khanna, claimed that her husband was brutally attacked and abused by aides of Cheema.

She claimed that they were just trying to submit the list of new members to Cheema and the new members also wanted to get a photograph clicked.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Nikhil Garg said there was some altercation among the workers. The police controlled the situation. He added that no one has filed a written complaint yet.