‘Free Sikh prisoner’ poster fallout: SGPC extends solidarity with Haryana Gurdwara for receiving threats

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has taken a strong notice of the alleged threats given to management of Gurdwara Sahib Charkhi Dadri in Haryana for releasing posters demanding the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners). As per the information, president of Gurdwara Sahib at Charkhi Dadri, Neeraj Singh had given a written complaint to the local police station, that he was being harassed and threatened by some people for putting up posters released by SGPC demanding the release of Sikh prisoners.

About this issue, the SGPC president said demanding release of Bandi Singhs is not a crime and it is the demand of entire Sikh community. There is protest among the Sikhs in entire country over the non-release of Sikh prisoners, because even after they have completed their sentences, injustice is being done to the Sikhs imprisoned in different jails of the country for three decades, he said.

He said placing a poster on the Gurdwara Sahib in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri is a part of the demand of Sikh community.

“People who objected to placing posters in Charkhi Dadri want to give a communal color to the rightful demand of Sikhs,” he said.

Dhami said that the SGPC is making preparations to intensify this demand with more force in the coming days. As per the resolution passed during the general house meeting of the SGPC on November 9, regarding release of Sikh prisoners, the signature campaign is also being started from December 1. He said that the SGPC stands firmly with Charkhi Dadri Gurdwara management in Haryana, who are part of struggle for the release of Sikh prisoners and they do not need to worry of anybody.

Meanwhile, SGPC spokesperson Harbhajan Singh Vakta said that in a telephonic conversation, president of Charkhi Dadri Gurdwara Sahib, Neeraj Singh has expressed his resolve on this issue. He said as per Neeraj Singh, the police also reached him after he gave a complaint, to whom he said that this work has been done as per the order of Akal Takht Sahib.