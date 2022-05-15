Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / French ambassador assures support for Chandigarh’s heritage projects
chandigarh news

French ambassador assures support for Chandigarh’s heritage projects

The French ambassador called assured support for such heritage projects as the conservation and restoration works in Chandigarh’ Capitol Complex and other exposed reinforced concrete buildings
French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain assured support for Chandigarh’s heritage projects. (HT File)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Saturday called on UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and assured support for the conservation and restoration works in Capitol Complex and other exposed reinforced concrete buildings.

The French envoy also suggested partnerships with higher educational institutions for greater teaching opportunities for Indian students in France.

He said the two countries have shared a good working relationship, adding that finding new solutions in the area of mutual interest would further help in strengthening it.

The UT administrator, meanwhile, said the UT was looking forward to the French expertise in the area of identification, restoration and legal protection of heritage furniture as well as in the preservation of the city’s architectural heritage. He also appreciated French support in the 24*7 water supply project.

Lenain also visited the Panjab University’s Pierre Jeanneret-designed AC Joshi Library, given its heritage status and unique architectural style. He was accompanied by Chandigarh College of Architecture principal Sangeeta Bagga.

