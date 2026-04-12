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Frequent wrong-side driving makes Sarabha Nagar road mishap-prone

One-way RUB meant for traffic heading towards Pakhowal Road, but those going to Pakhowal road also use it, turning it into safety hazard.The RUB serves as a busy passage for the traffic on the Pakhowal road.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 10:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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: The road under bridge (RUB) in Sarabha Nagar, which is connected to the Pakhowal road, has been marred by frequent traffic violations, residents have said. The one-way RUB is meant for traffic from Sarabha Nagar heading towards Pakhowal Road, but commuters heading towards the Pakhowal road also use it despite clear instructions at the entry point.

A view of Two way Traffic coming From Sarabha Nagar in Pakhowal RUB in Ludhiana on Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Manish/HT)

The RUB serves as a busy passage for the traffic on the Pakhowal road. According to Rahul Verma, road safety activist and member of the Punjab State Traffic Safety Council, two RUBs were built to manage traffic on the Pakhowal road. While one lies on the left side of the road just after the canal for traffic coming towards the city, the other is for traffic coming from the Model Town area and emerges outside Sacred Heart School, connecting to Pakhowal Road near Hero Bakery Chowk.

However, lax enforcement of traffic rules has effectively turned it into a two-way passage, posing a serious risk of accidents, especially due to the curve in the middle. “When you reach the midpoint of the RUB, the road curves, limiting visibility ahead. It’s a disaster waiting to happen,” he said.

He also proposed challans against commuters flouting the rules. “This has happened in Delhi. Those who drive on the wrong side in such dangerous sections not only break rules but also jeopardise the safety of other commuters. The traffic police have to show some strictness to deter this,” he said.

ACP (traffic) Jatin Bansal said, “I will look into it. Necessary action will be taken to ensure road safety.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Frequent wrong-side driving makes Sarabha Nagar road mishap-prone
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Frequent wrong-side driving makes Sarabha Nagar road mishap-prone
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