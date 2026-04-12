Frequent wrong-side driving makes Sarabha Nagar road mishap-prone

: The road under bridge (RUB) in Sarabha Nagar, which is connected to the Pakhowal road, has been marred by frequent traffic violations, residents have said. The one-way RUB is meant for traffic from Sarabha Nagar heading towards Pakhowal Road, but commuters heading towards the Pakhowal road also use it despite clear instructions at the entry point.

A view of Two way Traffic coming From Sarabha Nagar in Pakhowal RUB in Ludhiana on Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Manish/HT)

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The RUB serves as a busy passage for the traffic on the Pakhowal road. According to Rahul Verma, road safety activist and member of the Punjab State Traffic Safety Council, two RUBs were built to manage traffic on the Pakhowal road. While one lies on the left side of the road just after the canal for traffic coming towards the city, the other is for traffic coming from the Model Town area and emerges outside Sacred Heart School, connecting to Pakhowal Road near Hero Bakery Chowk.

However, lax enforcement of traffic rules has effectively turned it into a two-way passage, posing a serious risk of accidents, especially due to the curve in the middle. “When you reach the midpoint of the RUB, the road curves, limiting visibility ahead. It’s a disaster waiting to happen,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Both RUBs converge at the midpoint, where the municipal corporation has placed divider cones. However, commuters have created gaps in them and are often seen changing lanes in the middle, increasing the risk of accidents. Verma said the design intended both sides to carry traffic in the same direction, with a junction allowing commuters from Model Town to switch towards Sarabha Nagar, or those from Pakhowal Road to change lanes and access the road beneath the railway line without taking a longer route via Malhar Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both RUBs converge at the midpoint, where the municipal corporation has placed divider cones. However, commuters have created gaps in them and are often seen changing lanes in the middle, increasing the risk of accidents. Verma said the design intended both sides to carry traffic in the same direction, with a junction allowing commuters from Model Town to switch towards Sarabha Nagar, or those from Pakhowal Road to change lanes and access the road beneath the railway line without taking a longer route via Malhar Road. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “That is a good idea. It allows smooth traffic without having to take the longer route. But it only works if both the RUBs remain one way. Commuters have clearly shown that they will break the rules if they can. So to ensure safety, the section where both the RUBs meet should be divided with permanent barriers,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That is a good idea. It allows smooth traffic without having to take the longer route. But it only works if both the RUBs remain one way. Commuters have clearly shown that they will break the rules if they can. So to ensure safety, the section where both the RUBs meet should be divided with permanent barriers,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also proposed challans against commuters flouting the rules. “This has happened in Delhi. Those who drive on the wrong side in such dangerous sections not only break rules but also jeopardise the safety of other commuters. The traffic police have to show some strictness to deter this,” he said.

ACP (traffic) Jatin Bansal said, “I will look into it. Necessary action will be taken to ensure road safety.”

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