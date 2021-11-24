Fresh case filed against former journalist sanjeev Mahajan for threatening witness in murder case

Chandigarh Another case has been slapped against Sanjiv Mahajan, a former journalist with a Hindi Daily who is currently lodged in Burail jail in connection to a property grab case, for ‘threatening a witness’ in a 2019 murder cases.

The case was registered on the day police gave an undertaking in the high court on Tuesday to file a file status report by December 13 on a complaint, accusing Mahajan of threatening a witness. The Chandigarh Police while opposing the bail plea of Mahajan in the property grab case, told the court that Mahajan “inspite of being behind bars is threatening the prime witness” in the murder case registered in September 2019 at Sector 17 police station. On September 4, 2019, four people had shot dead a Jind resident and injured his friend in the parking lot of old district courts in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Sources in the police said a complaint was lodged, alleging that Mahajan had called the prime witness in the case and asked him not to depose against accused Vikas alias Boxer.

“Mahajan had called up the complainant, who is the prime witness in the case, and asked him not to depose against the accused. The complainant has also shared the voice recordings,” said a senior police official not willing to be named.

The police are now investigating if the accused had made the call during his court appearance or from the jail.

“We have registered a case in this regard. The investigations are also on as to how the accused got access to mobile phone. All those involved would also face action,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh. The police would now be seeking voice samples of accused Mahajan for matching them with the call recording.

