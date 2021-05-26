Fresh Covid cases dipping, fatalities rising in Haryana

In the last 16 days till May 25, fresh cases of Covid-19 in Haryana had been receding every day.

After logging 13,548 new cases on May 9, new cases came down to 2,817 on May 25. As the new Covid cases being recorded every day are lesser than the previous day in this period, hope is dawning that the state is back on the path of recovery.

On Wednesday, contrary to this trend, the state recorded 3,138 fresh cases, 321 more than the previous day.

Nonetheless, in another positive indication of the second wave finally receding, the daily caseload of fresh Covid cases dipped below 5,000 after 39 days on May 24.

Haryana on May 4 had logged 15,786 new cases in what was one of the highest single-day surge in the infection, according to official data.

Even as the new cases are steadily coming down, the rising fatality rate (1.05%) remains a cause of concern.

The number of active cases came down to 31,644 on Wednesday from 34,088 on May 25. Hisar has the highest 3,277 active cases and Nuh the lowest of 163 active cases.

Sirsa has 3,041 active cases and Gurugram 2,961. Among other districts with over 2,000 active cases are Rewari 2,104, and Karnal 2,223.

On Wednesday, at least 9,657 oxygen beds (other than ICU) were available in government and private hospitals across Haryana of total 14,415 oxygen beds. At least 4,758 beds were occupied on Wednesday against 5,175 on Tuesday, as per the data.

Faridabad had maximum 2,047 oxygen beds available, Gurugram 1,975, Hisar 458, Panchkula 196, Rohtak 576 and Karnal 234. Karnal did not have a single bed available as all 285 oxygen beds in the ICUs are occupied.

As per data, the combined number of ventilator/ICU beds in medical colleges, government hospitals and private hospitals is 5,422. On Wednesday, 2,073 beds of this category are vacant and 3,349 are occupied.

The officials said the state is witnessing a respite from the once sky-rocketing medical oxygen demand.

“Under oxygen at the doorsteps initiative, the state government till May 25 had delivered oxygen cylinders to 14,053 applicants in home isolation,” said an official.

Under the ‘test, track and treat’ policy underway in villages, the 4,344 field teams of the health department had covered 5,291 villages and screened 22.37 lakh household, covering 1.21 crore people.

Of the 6,582 villagers tested on Wednesday, 135 positive cases were detected.

106 FATALITIES, 3,138 NEW CASES ON WEDNESDAY

Haryana on Wednesday recorded 106 fatalities, 3,138 new cases of Covid and 5,476 recoveries, according to the health bulletin.

Against 50,545 samples taken on Tuesday, 52,762 samples were taken in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate rose from 1.04% on Tuesday to 1.05% and the death toll stood at 7,841.

Hisar registered 16 fatalities, Jind 14, Sirsa 13, seven each in Gurugram, Bhiwani and Jhajjar, five in Panipat, four each in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh and Fatehabad, three each in Rewari, Palwal and Charkhi Dadri, and one each in Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

Among the new cases, Sirsa recorded the highest 547 new cases, followed by Rewari 305, Hisar 264, Gurugram 187, Sonepat 163, Karnal 144 and Faridabad 135.

There were 31,644 active patients and the recovery rate rose to 94.72%.