Fresh rain lashes parts of Kashmir Valley

Fresh rain continued to lash parts of the Valley for the second day today bringing down the day and night temperatures on Thursday. The fresh spell of rainfall has ended the month-long dry spell in Kashmir.

For the last three weeks, the Valley had been observing an increase in day and night temperatures. On Thursday, rainfall and thunderstorms were reported from several areas in north Kashmir. However, rainfall has brought some relief from the increasing day and night temperatures. The IMD has predicted another spell of rainfall from next week.

The accompanying hailstorm, however, left apple orchards damaged in north Kashmir’s Pattan and Tangmarg areas. On Thursday a team of officials led by director general horticulture Ajaz Ahmad visited hailstorm affected areas to assess the damage. Orchards in Sherpora, Mamoosa, Kanloo, Babagund, Sari, Nehalpora, Lalpora Kunzer, Lalpora Tangmarg, Dobiwan, Pinjoora caused suffered damages in the storm .

Director general Ajaz Bhat said the extent of the damage is about 20- 25% in these areas.

“The orchardists should not to panic as it is still in recoverable stage. Special teams have been formed in the affected districts to assess the losses.”