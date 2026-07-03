From Himalayan slopes to Omani shores:1st consignment of Himachal cherries, plums reaches Oman

In a major boost to Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector, the first-ever export consignment of fresh cherries and plums from the state has successfully reached Oman, opening new avenues for international marketing of Himachali fruits and ensuring better returns for growers.

In a major boost to Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector, the first-ever export consignment of fresh cherries and plums from the state has successfully reached Oman, opening new avenues for international marketing of Himachali fruits and ensuring better returns for growers. (HT Photo)

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The inaugural consignment, comprising 400 kg of fresh cherries and 400 kg of fresh plums, was flagged off by horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi. On its arrival in Oman, the Embassy of India in Muscat officially inaugurated the promotional campaign and appreciated the superior quality of Himachal Pradesh’s produce. The fruits were showcased through attractive in-store displays across retail outlets, receiving an encouraging response from consumers in the Omani market.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Regional Office, Chandigarh, played a pivotal role in facilitating the export by coordinating with farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, exporters, HPMC, state departments and logistics partners to ensure adherence to international quality, grading, packaging and phytosanitary standards.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday lauded the collective efforts of the horticulturists and the department, saying that this would unlock new avenues of prosperity for the state’s farmers and horticulturists by providing them access to high-value global markets. He urged growers to continue focusing on quality, grading and scientific cultivation practices so that Himachal Pradesh could establish itself as a trusted supplier of premium fruits across the world.

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