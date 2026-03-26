From Ludhiana to Filmfare Glory: Jaskaran Singh’s cross-cultural musical triumph

A young singer from Ludhiana has made the city proud by winning a major award at the Filmfare Awards South 2026. Jaskaran’s journey started eight years ago when he came into the spotlight as a top-four finalist in the Tamil singing reality show Zee Tamil Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. (File)

Jaskaran Singh, 26, bagged the Best Playback Singer (Male) – Kannada award for his song Dwapara from the film Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi.

Jaskaran’s journey started eight years ago when he came into the spotlight as a top-four finalist in the Tamil singing reality show Zee Tamil Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Since then, he has worked hard to build his career in South Indian music industries.

Sharing his happiness, Jaskaran said he was very excited when he got the news of his nomination. He said he went silent for a few minutes and then called his father to share the moment.

A resident of Sector 32, Ludhiana, Jaskaran developed an interest in music at a young age. He started classical training in 2011 under Kapil Sharma and later learned western singing from Hanit Taneja. He also thanked his mentor Asim Nagpal for supporting him throughout his journey.

Jaskaran took a bold step by working in different South Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, even though he was not familiar with them.

His participation in reality shows helped him get chances in playback singing, and eventually led to his award-winning song. “Music has no language, it connects people,” Jaskaran said. “I kept listening and practising every day to improve.”