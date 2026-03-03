From silence to sound: Rajindra Hospital performs first Cochlear implant surgery on 4-yr-old

Four-year-old Guneet Kaur had never responded to a single sound due to severe-to-profound sensorineural hearing loss. A resident of Kularan village in the Samana block of Patiala district, she had neither heard nor spoken a word since birth. Her life took a turn when the state health minister, Dr Balbir Singh, intervened, facilitating her free cochlear implant surgery at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital — a first-of-its-kind procedure at the institution. The procedure was performed by Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, head of the department of otorhinolaryngology (ENT), along with his surgical team.

Earlier, the family had been unable to pursue the treatment because of the high cost involved in cochlear implant surgery.

“I went from one hospital to another, just hoping someone could help my daughter,” Guneet’s mother, Paramjeet Kaur, said.

A private hospital in Bathinda had told the family that the cochlear implant surgery, along with the device, would cost nearly ₹10 lakh, an amount far beyond their means, Paramjeet said.

Paramjeet then approached the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where the implant itself was estimated to cost around ₹5 lakh. Even that was unaffordable.

After the minister’s intervention, the Rajindra hospital stepped in and last week successfully conducted its first-ever cochlear implant surgery, formally launching its Cochlear Implant Programme.

“Guneet underwent successful implantation and is stable post-operatively. In the coming days, we will start her auditory-verbal therapy— a crucial step that will gradually help her brain interpret sounds and eventually develop speech,” said Dr Bhagat.

He added that with the help of consistent therapy and family support, Guneet is expected to hear sounds for the first time and, in due course, begin speaking words — milestones most parents witness in infancy.

Dr Vishal Chopra, medical superintendent, Rajindra Hospital, said, “With this achievement, GMC & Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, has formally launched its Cochlear Implant Programme offering new hope to children with congenital or acquired severe hearing loss. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance access to advanced ENT and hearing rehabilitation services within Punjab. We are thankful to the Punjab health minister for providing cochlear implants for free, and the cost of Cochlear implant surgery is about ₹6 lakh.”