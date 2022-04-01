Fuel price hike: Congress protests against Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies in Jammu

The District Congress Committee Jammu (Urban) on Thursday staged a massive protest against the BJP government at the Centre in Digiana over hike in fuel prices. The protest was led by working president of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney. The protest was organised by Dwarka Choudhary, Jammu municipal corporation councillor.

Carrying placards, the Congress workers shouted slogans against the Modi government for its “anti-people” policies. They also put garlands on bikes and vehicles as a symbolic gesture signifying the ‘death’ of the transport sector due to extremely high prices of fuel.

Speaking at the protest, Bhalla said that Congress has launched a week-long countrywide protest under Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan against inflation and rise in fuel prices. He said petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in the last 10 days to ₹6.40 per litre. He demanded that the rising prices of petrol and diesel be brought under control as it has been increased nine times in the last 10 days.

Demanding that the hikes be rolled back, Bhalla said, “We had predicted that as soon as elections in five states conclude, the fuel prices will be hiked.” He accused the government of “stealing money from the poor” and handing it over to the industrialists.

“The government is making thousands of crores from the increase in fuel prices.The Centre has made record collections through excise duty since it was hiked two years back to counter a steep increase in international crude prices. However, the hike was never rolled back despite the crude prices dipping later. When the prices of petrol, diesel and gas did not increase during the elections, it can be controlled even now,” Bhalla said.

“The people are suffering because of the sharp rise in prices. The Congress urges the BJP government to stop this loot at once. We demand that the government controls the fuel prices within a bracket that is affordable by the people of the country”, Sawhney said.

