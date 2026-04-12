{Fuel surcharge adjustment} Hry discoms move HERC, seek amendments in recovery rules

Haryana’s two power distribution companies — Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) — have approached the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) seeking amendments to the existing rules governing the recovery of the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS).

The HERC though has refrained from taking an immediate decision and opted for public hearing on the matter.

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The HERC though has refrained from taking an immediate decision and opted for public hearing on the matter.

A spokesperson of the commission said the two power distribution companies have filed petitions requesting relaxation of regulation 68 of the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulations, 2024 for 2025–26 fiscal. As per the current framework, additional costs arising from fuel and power procurement are recovered from consumers on a monthly basis.

The utilities, however, have proposed deferring this monthly recovery. Instead, they have suggested that the amount be recovered in subsequent financial years at a uniform rate of 47 paise per unit across all consumer categories. They have also sought to include carrying cost (interest) to ensure systematic recovery of dues.

The commission made it clear that any decision impacting consumers will be taken only after considering the views of the public and stakeholders. A public notice has been issued inviting objections and suggestions from all concerned. Any individual or organization wishing to support or oppose the petitions may submit written comments to the HERC, by May 1.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission has scheduled a public hearing on May 14 in its courtroom at Panchkula. All stakeholders who submit their objections within the stipulated time will be given an opportunity to present their views. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission has scheduled a public hearing on May 14 in its courtroom at Panchkula. All stakeholders who submit their objections within the stipulated time will be given an opportunity to present their views. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson said that the commission will assess the merit of the proposal of power distribution companies. The primary objective is to strike a balance between the financial stability of power utilities and the protection of consumer interests, the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson said that the commission will assess the merit of the proposal of power distribution companies. The primary objective is to strike a balance between the financial stability of power utilities and the protection of consumer interests, the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HPPC asked to to provide {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HPPC asked to to provide {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} realistic demand supply data {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} realistic demand supply data {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, in a case where Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) is seeking approval of source and adoption of tariff for the procurement of up to 1345 MW firm round the clock power on short-term basis from May 1 to September 30 through tariff-based competitive bidding process, the Commission on April 7 said that the HPPC has not yet provided a revised realistic demand supply position along with detailed working for the same based on the actual figures for 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, in a case where Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) is seeking approval of source and adoption of tariff for the procurement of up to 1345 MW firm round the clock power on short-term basis from May 1 to September 30 through tariff-based competitive bidding process, the Commission on April 7 said that the HPPC has not yet provided a revised realistic demand supply position along with detailed working for the same based on the actual figures for 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscals. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission in its March 17 order had stopped short of approving HPPCs proposal to purchase 1,345 MW round the clock short term power at ₹6.10 per unit and sought detailed clarifications.

“The HPPC has not yet provided the details of month-wise number of time slots and quantum of deficit in these time slots, which has been considered for projecting the deficit.

“The HPPC is directed to file an additional affidavit containing the revised data of demand-supply as well as revised prayer, citing change in circumstances warranted by approval of 380 MW power from CGPL, Mundra and allocation of power by MoP from Central Generating Station. A revised realistic demand-supply position along with detailed working for the same, based on the actual figures for 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscals. The details of month-wise number of time slots and quantum of deficit in these time slots, which has been considered for projecting the deficit,’’ the regulator said in its April 7 order.

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