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{Fuel surcharge adjustment} Hry discoms move HERC, seek amendments in recovery rules

As per the current framework, additional costs arising from fuel and power procurement are recovered from consumers on a monthly basis. The utilities want the amount be recovered in subsequent financial years at a uniform rate of 47 paise per unit across all consumer categories

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana’s two power distribution companies — Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) — have approached the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) seeking amendments to the existing rules governing the recovery of the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS).

The HERC though has refrained from taking an immediate decision and opted for public hearing on the matter.

The HERC though has refrained from taking an immediate decision and opted for public hearing on the matter.

A spokesperson of the commission said the two power distribution companies have filed petitions requesting relaxation of regulation 68 of the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulations, 2024 for 2025–26 fiscal. As per the current framework, additional costs arising from fuel and power procurement are recovered from consumers on a monthly basis.

The utilities, however, have proposed deferring this monthly recovery. Instead, they have suggested that the amount be recovered in subsequent financial years at a uniform rate of 47 paise per unit across all consumer categories. They have also sought to include carrying cost (interest) to ensure systematic recovery of dues.

The commission made it clear that any decision impacting consumers will be taken only after considering the views of the public and stakeholders. A public notice has been issued inviting objections and suggestions from all concerned. Any individual or organization wishing to support or oppose the petitions may submit written comments to the HERC, by May 1.

The commission in its March 17 order had stopped short of approving HPPCs proposal to purchase 1,345 MW round the clock short term power at 6.10 per unit and sought detailed clarifications.

“The HPPC has not yet provided the details of month-wise number of time slots and quantum of deficit in these time slots, which has been considered for projecting the deficit.

“The HPPC is directed to file an additional affidavit containing the revised data of demand-supply as well as revised prayer, citing change in circumstances warranted by approval of 380 MW power from CGPL, Mundra and allocation of power by MoP from Central Generating Station. A revised realistic demand-supply position along with detailed working for the same, based on the actual figures for 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscals. The details of month-wise number of time slots and quantum of deficit in these time slots, which has been considered for projecting the deficit,’’ the regulator said in its April 7 order.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / {Fuel surcharge adjustment} Hry discoms move HERC, seek amendments in recovery rules
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / {Fuel surcharge adjustment} Hry discoms move HERC, seek amendments in recovery rules
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