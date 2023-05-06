Ludhiana: Proclaimed offender wanted in drug smuggling case held

Wanted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a fugitive has been arrested by Samrala police for drug peddling on Saturday. The police have recovered 2.6 kg of opium from his possession.

Accused of drug peddling in custody of Samrala Police in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Amritpal Singh, who was residing at Behlolpur Road.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Samrala, Waryam Singh said the police arrested the accused from Samrala following a tip-off. He was crossing the area in a car. The police recovered 2.6 kg of opium from the car while checking.

The DSP said that during questioning it was ascertained that the accused had links with drug smugglers of other states. He used to transfer the amount to their bank accounts and used to get the consignment here in Samrala. Recently, he ordered 5 kg opium of which he had already supplied 2.5 kg opium to someone while the police have managed to recover the remaining quantity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DSP added that the police are trying to trace the persons to whom he had supplied the opium and from whom he used to procure.

He added that the accused was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2018 with 1.30 quintal of poppy husk following which he was lodged in a jail in Jammu and Kashmir. He had come out of the jail on a one-month parole in 2021, but he didn’t go back.

The DSP added that the accused had bought many properties, a house, using drug money. The investigation is on, and more important information is expected from the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON