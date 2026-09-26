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Fugitive who shot at ASI killed in Amritsar encounter

Karanbir Singh, 19, accused of shooting a cop, was killed in a gunfight with Punjab Police after escaping custody. Two officers were injured.

Updated on: Sep 26, 2026, 16:55:31 IST
By Surjit Singh
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Amritsar: Karanbir Singh, alias Nandi, a 19-year-old accused of shooting a police officer on September 11 and escaping custody on September 23, was killed in a gunfight with Punjab Police in the Jhander area of Amritsar district on Saturday. Two police personnel were injured in the operation.

Karanbir Singh, alias Nandi, a 19-year-old accused of shooting a police officer on September 11 and escaping custody on September 23, was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Amritsar district on Saturday.
Karanbir Singh, alias Nandi, a 19-year-old accused of shooting a police officer on September 11 and escaping custody on September 23, was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Amritsar district on Saturday.

Inspector general of police (IG), border range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that joint teams from the Jhander police station and the CIA staff were deployed after intelligence inputs that the fugitive was roaming near Kandhowalia village planning another crime.

When police intercepted the motorcycle-borne suspect near a drain, he refused to surrender and fired five rounds at the cops. Head constable Mandeep Singh escaped serious injury when a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket, while head constable Amritpal Singh sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was hospitalised.

Bhullar said police retaliated with five rounds, hitting Karanbir in the leg and chest. He was taken in a government vehicle to Civil Hospital, Ajnala, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police recovered a 9mm Glock pistol, a .30-bore pistol, and the motorcycle from the encounter site.

Following the shooting, Karanbir was arrested under Rajasansi police jurisdiction. However, on September 23, while being taken to Majitha for weapon recovery based on his disclosure statement, he escaped from custody. The escape led to a fresh case at Majitha police station and the suspension of the Rajasansi station house officer (SHO) for negligence.

The IG added that the teenager already had a criminal record, including a 2025 case at Gharinda police station where he was tried as a juvenile and later released on bail.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

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