Furniture unit gutted in fire in Yamunanagar

Published on Feb 14, 2023 07:28 PM IST

The incident took place around noon and the flames entered the owner’s residence next to the unit. The fire also damaged furniture in the unit and vehicles parked outside the building

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A furniture manufacturing unit near Yamunanagar’s Gupta Palace in Jagadhri area was gutted in fire on Tuesday, destroying wooden articles and several vehicles parked outside the building.

The incident took place around noon and the flames entered the owner’s residence next to the unit. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

A fire officer said that 20 fire tenders doused the fire in around four hours. However, the reason of the incident is unknown.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
