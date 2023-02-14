Furniture unit gutted in fire in Yamunanagar

A furniture manufacturing unit near Yamunanagar’s Gupta Palace in Jagadhri area was gutted in fire on Tuesday, destroying wooden articles and several vehicles parked outside the building.

The incident took place around noon and the flames entered the owner’s residence next to the unit. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

A fire officer said that 20 fire tenders doused the fire in around four hours. However, the reason of the incident is unknown.