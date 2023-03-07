G20 event to boost Punjab’s trade, tourism: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the G20 summit working sessions slated to take place at the holy city of Amritsar next week on March 15-17 and March 19-20.

Mann said that the state is all set to hold this mega event which will further put the state on the roadmap of international tourism. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said that the state government is duty bound to make elaborate arrangements for the comfortable stay of the dignitaries. He said the guests will be offered traditional Punjabi food, adding that they will also be provided a glimpse of rich Punjabi culture during the cultural events.

Mann expressed hope that the state government will set a new benchmark by successfully hosting the two sessions of G 0 summit. He said that this summit will promote Punjab as a most preferred destination for business on the international level and it will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses. He said that this is a golden opportunity when Punjab can be presented as a land of best opportunities and by bringing maximum investment they can create new employment opportunities for the youth.He said that the state is all set to hold this mega event which will further put the state on the roadmap of international tourism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}