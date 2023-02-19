G-20 meeting: Punjab govt to spend 11.46-cr for Amritsar’s development: Minister

Local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Sunday said that the state government has decided to spend ₹ 11.46 crore on development works to beautify Amritsar city in connection with the upcoming G-20 meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nijjar added that ₹4.97 crore will be spent for replacement and installation of street lights in the city, which includes maintenance of street lights for a period of 5 years. He further said that ₹6.49 crore will be spent for widening of Dhapai Road at Amritsar city from railway crossing to Gande Nallah and from Kot Khalsa to Bohri Sahib road by laying interlocking tiles. Similarly, interlocking tiles will be laid on streets of ward number 28, 69, 74 and 83, beautification of parks and others development works will be done.

He said that the local bodies department has uploaded the e-tenders for these works on the Punjab government website www.eproc.punjab.gov.in, issuing instruction to ensure quality work .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}