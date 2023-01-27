G-20 sessions an opportunity to showcase Punjab’s rich culture and heritage: Punjab speaker

Describing the hosting of G-20 sessions as a golden opportunity for Punjab, the state Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said it is a matter of great honour for Punjabis as the event will put the state on the world map.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the tricolour at local Guru Nanak Stadium, the speaker said two sessions of G-20 summit on the subject of education and labour would be held in Punjab in February and June this year.

The AAP government would make every effort to make both events a huge success as Punjabis are renowned for their warmth and hospitality. The successful holding will give an impetus to Punjab’s rich culture and heritage, he added.

Recalling the sacrifices made by Punjabis in the freedom struggle, Sandhwan mentioned that 80 per cent sacrifices had been made by the Punjabis alone in the national freedom movement.

Earlier, the chief guest took a salute during an impressive march past, contingents of Punjab Police, home guards, NCC, bharat scouts and guides led by the parade commander IPS Jasroop Kaur Bathh.

Likewise, a colorful variety program comprising a mass PT show, giddha, bhangra and other traditional folk dances enthralled the audience with their scintillating performance.

Later on, the minister also felicitated freedom fighters. He also honored officers/employees and persons from various walks of life for their remarkable contribution towards society.

Dignitaries present on the occasion, included MLAs Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, Daljit Singh Grewal, Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Hakam Singh Thekedaar, Hardeep Singh Mundian, district planning board chairman Sharanpal Singh Makkar, AAP district president Harbhupinder Singh Dharaur, senior AAP leader KNS Kang, ADGP Sudhanshu S Srivastava, district and sessions Judge Munish Singal, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu and others.

