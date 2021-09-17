Gadkari, Khattar inspect Delhi-Mumbai expressway

The Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said pollution will decrease in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and people will not have to waste their time in long traffic jams after completion of 15 roads and bridge construction projects approved for the Delhi-NCR.

After inspecting the construction work of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway along with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Union minister addressed a programme organised at Lohtki village of Sohna sub-division in Gurugram.

Gadkari said 1,380km Delhi-Mumbai express highway is the longest expressway in India which will be ready by March-2023.

The part of this expressway from Delhi to Dausa in Rajasthan and from Vadodara to Ankleshwar will be built by March-2022, said Gadkari.

He added that about 160km length of this expressway falls in Haryana on which ₹10,400 crore is being spent. Of this, work has been allotted for construction of an expressway of 130km length.

This expressway will pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts of Haryana. Way-side facilities will be built at six places in the part falling in Haryana.

This also includes facilities for passengers such as resorts, restaurants, dormitories, hospitals, food courts, fuel stations, etc, besides parking garages for trucks, etc. Not only this, there will also be commercial space of logistic park.

Gadkari said helicopter ambulance service will also be available on this expressway to take the accident victims to the nearest hospital at the earliest.

This expressway is being developed as an eight-lane access control green field expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes by adding four more lanes in future.

A median of 21m width is being built on this expressway which can be reduced in future to widen the expressway.

Responding to a question, Gadkari said 8% waste plastic is being used in road construction.