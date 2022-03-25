GADVASU concludes training on poultry farming

Department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a training programme on poultry farming.

Rajesh Kasrija and Amandeep Singh, training co-ordinator, appraised that a total of 16 trainees belonging to different regions of Punjab attended the programme.

The trainees were provided basic theoretical as well as practical knowledge. Special exposure visits to University poultry farm and integrated farm of PAU were also organised.

Deliberations on different aspects of poultry farming viz. identification of breeds, housing, feeding, healthcare, general management, vaccination schedule, parasitic diseases, health management and value addition of meat and eggs, etc were given by experts.

The trainees were felicitated with certificates by the director of Extension Education Parkash Singh Brar.

Brar, in his address, stressed on the adoption of an integrated system of farming for augmenting farm income. He highlighted that poultry can be a venturesome enterprise in future due to its acceptance by all sections of the society.

RK Sharma, head of department, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, said the trainees should remain in regular touch with the University for their grievance redressal pertaining to livestock sector through Pashu Palak, tele-advisory kendra, whose numbers are 62832-97919 and 62832-58834.

The trainees had a special interactive session with Rameshwar Singh, vice-chancellor, Bihar Animal Sciences University, Patna. Singh provided some practical tips to the trainees for making poultry farming a successful venture and laid special emphasis on one’s own involvement in day-to-day activities at the farm.