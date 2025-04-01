Menu Explore
Gaggal airport in Himachal’s Kangra bags first spot in customer satisfaction

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 01, 2025 04:22 PM IST

During the upcoming tourist season, 18 flights will connect Gaggal with Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla daily. Flights from Dharamshala to Dehradun and Jaipur have been approved by AAI.

Gaggal airport in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district has bagged the top position in the Customer Satisfaction Survey (2024) Awards for domestic airports.

Gaggal airport in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has bagged the top position in the Customer Satisfaction Survey (2024) Awards for domestic airports. (HT file photo)
Gaggal airport in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district has bagged the top position in the Customer Satisfaction Survey (2024) Awards for domestic airports. (HT file photo)

Rajahmundry and Madurai airports bagged the second and third spot, respectively.

The award was presented by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Vipin Kumar to Gaggal airport director Dhirender Singh in New Delhi on the AAI’s annual day on Monday, officials said.

It recognises the airport’s excellence in passenger experience and service quality. The survey was conducted in more than 100 domestic airports across the country.

The top three airports have set new benchmarks in passenger experience and service quality, Kumar said.

Dhirender Singh said flights from Dharamshala to Dehradun and Jaipur have been approved by AAI and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). IndiGo Airlines is expected to commence operations on these new routes soon.

During the upcoming tourist season, 18 flights would connect Gaggal with Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla daily, he added.

Follow Us On