Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with gas cylinders, utensils from govt school

A gang of burglars targeted a Government Primary School in Chhohle village in Ladhowal and allegedly decamped with electronics, LPG gas cylinders, inverter batteries, mid-day meal ration and utensils.

While fleeing, the accused also took away digital video recorders (DVR).

The Ladhowal police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on the statement of Jatinder Kumar of Phillaur, head teacher of the school.

The complainant said that on the morning of July 18, when he reached school, he was shocked to see the office ransacked. He said that the burglars decamped with an inverter, 3 DVRs, 7 LEDs, speakers, 2 LPG gas cylinders, 2 furnaces, water filter, mid-day meal ration, utensils and ceiling fans.

ASI Daljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that though CCTVs are installed in the school, the accused took the CCTV recorder while fleeing. The cameras installed in the nearby area are being scanned.

A case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Ladhowal police station.

It is the second such incident reported in the city in the past 13 days. Earlier on July 8, burglars had targeted a Government Primary School in Jainpur village.