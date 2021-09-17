Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Gang of burglars targeting steel traders in Ludhiana

Around 2,000kg stolen iron, a stolen pickup truck and ₹1 lakh cash was recovered from the burglars who were targeting steel traders on Gill Road in Ludhiana
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 01:31 AM IST
The gang of burglars were already booked under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division 6 police station. The steel traders had complained to the Ludhiana commissioner of police. (HT Photo)

A gang of burglars, who had been targeting steel traders on Gill Road, was busted with the arrest of four members on Wednesday.

The accused are Maninder Kumar of Mahadev Colony, Sunil Kumar of Nikku Colony, Kashmiri Ram of Mohalla Preet Nagar and Surinder Kumar of Surjit Nagar.

Around 2,000kg stolen iron, a stolen pickup truck and 1 lakh cash was recovered from them. Additional deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the police had arrested Maninder and Sunil on Gill Road with 600kg stolen iron, following a tip-off. The accused were travelling in a stolen pickup truck.

Later, the police arrested scrap dealers, Kashmiri and Surinder, with 1,400kg iron and 1 lakh.

The ADCP said that the accused were also involved in stealing batteries from the vehicles. Maninder and Sunil used to execute the burglaries and would sell the material to Kashmiri and Surinder.

The accused were already booked under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division 6 police station.

Significantly, disappointed over the spate of burglaries and police inaction, steel traders in the city had approached police commissioner Naunihal Singh’s office on September 13 and handed over keys of their shops and godowns to him in protest. Later, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation), Simratpal Singh Dhindsa, had met the traders and assured them of action.

