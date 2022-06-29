Gang of cyber frauds busted in Karnal; 4 held
The sleuths of cyber crime cell of the Karnal police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in cyber fraud and arrested four of its operators.
The police have arrested four members of the gang who have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi, Sonbir Rathore of Bhind and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh. The fifth member of the gang, Abdulla of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar is still at large.
The investigators claimed that the accused used to live in a rented accommodation in Delhi and used to target credit card holders.
They accessed contact and other details of the credit card holders of a particular bank and they used to make lucrative offers to them and siphoned off money from their accounts and credit cards by taking One Time Password (OTP) and other details from the victims posing as bank employees.
The police said that they had also created an android application and used it to make calls to the victims without disclosing the actual contact number. According to the police, the arrested accused were facing several cases of cyber crime registered in Karnal. The police officers said that the accused will be produced in the court and the police will seek their remand for questioning for the recovery of the money they have transferred into their account from the accounts of the victims.
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
