The Sadar Raikot police arrested four members of a gang involved in snatchings and recovered four stolen motorcycles, a mobile phone, a sharp-edged weapon and an air gun from their possession. Four held by Raikot police for snatchings

The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhdeep Singh alias Seepa of Ballowal, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Abupura village, Hardial Singh alias Saina and Jagtar Singh alias Simmi of Chhappa village in Barnala.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that a team of Lohatbaddi police post and Sadar Raikot police nabbed the four snatchers. He said that during questioning, the accused revealed that one of the motorcycles was stolen from the parking of Gurudwara Taliana Sahib, while another was snatched from a commuter in Burj Litta village and an FIR under section 379B was registered on June 10 at Sudhar police station.

The SSP said that all the accused are already facing trial in several cases. Jagtar is facing four FIRs, including burglary, theft and snatching, while five FIRs under various sections, including 380, 379, 379B are already registered against Sukhdeep.

A case under sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against all the four accused at Sadar Raikot police station.