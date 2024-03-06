 Gang of luxury car lifters busted in Kurukshetra, six vehicles recovered - Hindustan Times
Gang of luxury car lifters busted in Kurukshetra, six vehicles recovered

Gang of luxury car lifters busted in Kurukshetra, six vehicles recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 06, 2024 08:00 AM IST

The Central Agency Unit (CIA-2 unit) of the Haryana Police busted an interstate gang of luxury car thieves, leading to the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of six stolen vehicles, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested suspects, Deepak Khanna and Bhupinder Singh of Delhi and Gurmeet Singh of Ludhiana, were all proclaimed offenders, according to a police spokesperson. The gang was busted while investigating a theft reported in Kurukshetra on February 9, which resulted in the recovery of two Fortuners, two Innovas, a Scorpio, and an I-20.

Inspector Mohan Lal, in-charge of CIA-2, revealed that the recovered vehicles had been stolen from different locations including Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, and Chandigarh.

The police arrested Deepak, Bhupinder, and Gurmeet, who were then sent to 10-day police remand before their transfer to judicial custody. Inspector Lal said that Deepak Khanna, the prime accused, had a criminal record with over 60 cases registered against him across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab. He said that Khanna had shifted his focus to stealing luxury cars in collaboration with Bhupinder.

Khanna employed advanced techniques, including scanning methods to ignite the car engines of targeted cars, and also possessed a master key for Toyota vehicles, facilitating their illegal sale to Gurmeet.

Gurmeet, in turn, sold the stolen cars at discounted prices to clients, often claiming they were vehicles from other states or sold by financial institutions. He is also wanted in cases registered in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, according to Inspector Lal.

