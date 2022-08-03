Gang of vehicle lifters busted, three held with 8 stolen bikes in Karnal

With the arrest of three people, the anti-auto theft staff of Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft.

The police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession. The police have identified that accused as Krishan of Basant Vihar of Karnal, Vivek of Halwana village and Happy of Sandhir village of Karnal district.

Rohtash Singh, in-charge of the anti-auto theft staff, said that all the accused were arrested with stolen motorcycles from different locations in the district.

He said that during the questioning it was found that three cases of motorcycle theft were already registered against Krishan and one case against Happy.

Police said that all three accused were drug addicts and they committed theft to meet their drug demand.

They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.