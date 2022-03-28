Gang of women breaks into two Chandigarh shops, steals 2.4 lakh

A gang of around six women broke into two shops in Sector 8 and Sector 22 in as many days, and decamped with around ₹2.4 lakh.

Police said the accused first broke into a liquor vend in Sector 8 on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, and stole around ₹1.5 lakh. On Sunday morning, they were captured on CCTV breaking into a shop in the Sector 22 market, where they took away ₹90,000 and cosmetics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both thefts were caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the respective areas. Some of the women can be seen breaking into the shops while others stood guard. Police have launched an investigation after registering cases.

Two grocery shop employees booked for stealing ₹1.25 lakh

Police have booked two employees of a grocery shop in Sector 35 for stealing ₹1.25 lakh.

The two accused, identified as Rahul and Sumit, both from Kajheri village in Sector 52, were working at The Basket Grocery shop in Sector 35-D.

Police said they broke into the shop on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday and fled with the cash register containing ₹1.25 lakh and the PAN card of the owner, Pankaj Nagpal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking, house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.