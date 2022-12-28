Gang using toy guns to extort money busted in Srinagar, 6 held

Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a criminal gang and arrested six persons in Srinagar for allegedly extorting money from people by using toy guns and walkie-talkies, officials said.

They said that the gang comprised six members, all of whom belonged to different parts of the city.

Srinagar police, in a statement through its spokesperson on Tuesday, said Zakura police arrested the six-member gang of extortionists involved in different crimes while investigating a case registered under sections 341, 392, 506 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code.

“The modus operandi of the gang was to threaten and extort money from people by using toy pistols, walkie-talkie sets, and other articles such as uniforms,” the spokesperson said.

The police, however, did not clarify what type of uniform the gang used.

Those arrested have been identified as Mirza Zubair Beigh, Musaib Ahmad Baba, Gowher Rasool, Qasim Ummer, Amir Farooq Dar and Sajid Zahoor Khan.

“Two vehicles used for the commission of these offences were also recovered from their possession and seized under law,” the statement said.

The police suspect involvement of more people in the crime.

“Investigation is on and more arrests are expected. The general public is requested to bring any such information or incident to the notice of the nearest police station,” the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested two persons posing as militants to extort money from businesspersons in Srinagar.

Cops had identified the two ‘extortionists’ as Mohd Younis Zargar of Khushipora and Mohd Rafiq Bhat of Natipora.

The police said that the duo were issuing threats to shopkeepers.

“They were issuing fake threat letters to shopkeepers for monetary gains by pretending to be terrorists using virtual numbers,” the Srinagar police had said in a tweet.

