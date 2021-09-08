Gangrape victim from Pune rescued at Chandigarh railway station

A 14-year-old victim of sexual assault from Pune was rescued by Childline Chandigarh and the railway police force from the city’s railway station, officials said on Tuesday.

She was allegedly gangraped by 13 men in and around Pune railway station on August 31 and September 1. Pune police later took her in their custody and have so far arrested at least seven of the 13 accused.

Project director of Childline Chandigarh, Sangeeta Jund said, “The girl was accompanied by another minor friend and they reached the Chandigarh railway station on September 4. She was bleeding profusely and we earlier thought that she had run away from home. She was kept at the Child Home in Sector 24 before the Pune police took her.”

It has been learnt that she had gone to meet a boy at the Pune railway station, who didn’t show up. An auto-rickshaw driver found her crying there and took her to a lodge.

One of the accused had made her board a train to Mumbai from where she had come to Chandigarh with another minor friend of hers, Jund said.