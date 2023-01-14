Gangster belonging to Arsh Dalla’s gang arrested by Punjab police

Ferozepur Police on Friday said they have arrested an associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla.

The arrested gangster has been identified as Gurpreet Singh of village Bhangeria in Moga, they said.

Gurpreet was arrested Friday morning when he was coming from Moga on a bike. When he reached near Talwandi Bhai, the police party at a checkpoint signalled him to stop but the accused opened fire at them with his .38 bore revolver and tried to escape, police said.

The accused was hit in the leg in return fire by police and was arrested. He was admitted to Zira civil hospital.

Senior police officials, including DIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur reached the spot. The SSP said the accused had come to conduct a recce of the house of a prominent jeweller in Talwandi Bhai.

The SSP said that on November 12 too, the members of Arsh Dalla gang had come to the residence of the jeweller and fired shots in the air to threaten him.

The DIG said the gangsters were probably planning another attack to force the jeweller to pay ransom to them, but the plan was foiled by police who were on the lookout for the gangsters. Last Saturday, Punjab Police had conducted raids at suspected hideouts across the state of associates of Arshdeep Singh. The operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav had said last week.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently had declared Arsh Dalla a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for his involvement in heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings besides terror activities.

