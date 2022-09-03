Gangster Bhagwanpuria sent to police remand till Sept 12

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was presented in a Jalandhar court on Saturday, which sent him to police remand for nine days.

Bhagwanpuria was booked in an illegal weapons case in which an FIR was registered at Bhogpur police station in 2014 under the Arms Act.

Heavy security was deployed in and around the court and the roads leading to the complex were also closed.

Police force was also in place at the civil hospital and a search operation was also conducted in the city.

Earlier on Saturday, Bhagwanpuria was presented at a Mohali court in a passport forgery case and was brought to Jalandhar by the police.