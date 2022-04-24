Gangster Dhothian, one of the key accused in Nabha jailbreak case, attempts suicide in jail
: Gangster Amandeep Singh Dhothian, one of the prime accused in the sensational Nabha jailbreak case, allegedly tried to commit suicide by cutting his wrist inside Sangrur jail, police said on Sunday.
Police said he tried to end his life to avoid checking of his cell on Saturday. He has been booked for attempting to commit suicide at city 1 police station.
Deputy Superintendent of the jail Jaspreet Singh conducted a search of cell number 5 at 7:40 PM to find mobile phones or any communication devices. In order to avoid the checking, he tried to cut his right wrist and suffered serious injury.
“He cut his wrist with a sharp-edged weapon, most probably a spoon, to avoid checking of his cell. We will bring him on a production warrant to further investigate the incident,” Sukhwinder Singh, SHO of city 1 police station, said.
He was rushed to civil hospital, Sangrur where he was administered stitches. Later, he was shifted to jail, police said.
A case under section 309 of the IPC and 46 of the Prison Act has been registered against him.
Amandeep, a resident of Dhotian village in Taran Tarn, is facing multiple cases of heinous crimes and has been lodged in Sangrur jail in one of these cases. He is one of the prime accused in the Nabha jailbreak case.
On November 27, 2016, a group of armed men wearing police uniforms had entered Nabha jail and managed to escape six criminals, including Gangster Amandeep Singh Dhothian, Harminder Singh Mintoo and Kashmir Singh, both militants, and gangsters Vicky Gonder, Gurpreet Sekhon and Neeta Deol.
Amandeep was arrested from Jalandhar in 2017.
Fake email id of Tata Hospital director created; police begin probe
Mumbai: Cops are investigating a case where an unidentified person created a fake email address of Tata Memorial Centre's director and sent out emails to the staff pretending to be hdirector Dr Badwe, who is currently in the United States of America for a working visit According to the police, the technical officer of the centre's IT department - Manoj Chavan, received an email on April 19 from an id 'ceo@inlinebiz.site'. Dr Badwe informed Chavan that he had not sent any email. Dr Badwe was not available for comment.
Maharashtra directs local authorities to monitor Covid-19 situation
Mumbai: As daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra surged in the past week, authorities have said that they are monitoring the situation closely. Maharashtra reported 144 fresh cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the caseload to 78,76,841 and the toll to 77,28,091. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 73 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The highest number of cases in the state was reported in Mumbai at 73, followed by 15 in Pune municipal corporation jurisdiction.
Mumbai lags in vaccination of 12-15 age group, only 23% jabbed
Mumbai: India's financial capital continues to struggle with low vaccination in the 12-15 age group. Since March 16, when the vaccination drive was started for the 12-15 category, around 23% or 92,421 people have been inoculated with the first dose of Corbevax in Mumbai. The state has so far vaccinated about 58% or 22,47,364 of the estimated eligible population of 39 lakh.
Fire brigade to investigate Notan Villa fire, to issue notice for flouting safety norms
Mumbai: The Mumbai fire brigade will conduct a thorough investigation to check what factors led to the fire incident at the 7-storey Notan Villa in Khar on Saturday. This was the second fire incident reported from the building within a week, and the third one in eight months. Saturday's fire was reported between the third and fourth floor of the building and the fire brigade rescued four people using turntable ladders.
Seat vacancy for nursing course dips to 2.3% in 2022 from last year’s 64%
Mumbai: After being ignored for several years, nursing course have regained its popularity among the students. As per the statistics shared by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, the seat vacancy for nursing stands at mere 2.3% this year. Significant difference from last year, when nearly 64% seats remained vacant after four rounds of admissions before the CET cell allowed colleges to fill up seats at the institute level.
