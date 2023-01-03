Gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba to be produced in Chandigarh court in Feb

After gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba – who had shot at police personnel near the Sector 43 bus stand in 2018 – could not be produced in a local court on January 2, a production warrant was issued for the next hearing, which will take place in February.

On January 2, neither the prosecution witnesses nor the accused, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, appeared in court for the hearing of the 2018 firing case, where the accused had opened fire at a joint team of the Punjab and Chandigarh Police that was attempting to arrest him. The accused was shot in the thigh and was arrested after being treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. He was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act.

Dilpreet was not produced in the local court as he was to be produced in a Delhi court in another case on the same day.

Earlier too, on November 25, 2022, Bathinda jail authorities were unable to produce the accused in court as the video conference facility at the jail was not functioning.

Production warrant issued for Bishnoi

Another local court has issued a production warrant for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for later this month. He is the accused in a 2012 case registered at the Sector 3 police station under different sections, including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and rioting.

Bishnoi, who was earlier granted bail in this case, is in judicial custody in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in another case. The public prosecutor had sought more time to arrange a copy of the main challan when the case was listed on January 2. This will be supplied to the accused as per Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.