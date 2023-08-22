Gangster Bishnoi to be produced in Chandigarh court in September

The district court has fixed a date in September for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and seven co-accused in a 2019 murder case to be produced in court. The date, however, has not been disclosed for security reasons.

The court had directed the Chandigarh Police to tie up with the respective jail authorities and decide on a date when all eight accused can be produced in court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last hearing on August 17, police had produced Bishnoi in a local court in connection with the Sonu Shah murder case. Lodged in Bathinda jail, he was brought on a production warrant amid tight security arrangements by AGTF, SWAT, commando, Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police.

Rajveer, alias Sonu Shah, a property dealer, was gunned down by four assailants inside his office at Burail village in Sector 45 on September 28, 2019.

Police had nominated eight accused— Bishnoi, Dharminder Singh, Shubham alias Bigni, Manjit alias Rahul, Abhishek alias Banti, Raju Basodi, Rajan and Deepak alias Ranga.

Charges were framed in 2022, but after Deepak’s arrest in April this year, the chargesheet needs to be filed afresh. For this, presence of all accused was mandatory. However, Raju, lodged in Tihar Jail, and Abhishek, lodged in Mandoli jail, could not be brought to the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jaibir Singh had directed the Chandigarh Police to tie up with the respective jail authorities and decide on a date when all eight accused can be produced in court. The matter was listed for Monday and a date in September has been finalised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON