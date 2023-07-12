Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi hospitalised in Faridkot

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) at Faridkot from Bathinda jail after his health condition deteriorated on Monday night.

Police have made heavy security arrangements around the hospital and only limited people are allowed to enter the ward where Bishnoi is undergoing treatment.

Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Shilekh Mittal said Bishnoi was admitted to the emergency ward after complaining of high fever and diarrhoea: “We are running tests for diagnosis. Due to security reasons, he has been given a separate room.”

Sources said symptoms suggested Bishnoi could be suffering from dengue.

On June 14, Bishnoi was shifted to the high-security Bathinda Central Jail from Delhi. Mandoli jail administration had appealed to a Delhi court to shift Bishnoi to the Bathinda jail in order to avert any threats to the law and order situation in the Delhi prison. The court had agreed to the request.

He is accused of plotting Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, who was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29 last year.

The development comes just a day before Bishnoi is scheduled to be presented before a Mansa court in connection with the murder case. Sources said Bishnoi was likely to stay under medical observation at the hospital for at least a couple of days, so he may not be presented in court on Wednesday.

The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT), probing the Moose Wala murder case, has filed two charge sheets against 31 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Of the total 31 accused, police have so far arrested 27, but two of them — Mandeep Singh and Manmohan Singh — were killed during a clash in Goindwal jail in February this year. Four accused, including Goldy Brar, are absconding and believed to be abroad. Remaining 25 are lodged in jails.

Since the filing of the charge sheet in the case, of the 28 hearings, Bishnoi has been produced in court only twice through video-conferencing.

