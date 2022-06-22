Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s police remand extended till June 27

A Mansa court on Tuesday night extended the police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi till June 27 for further probe in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.

Amid tight security, the Punjab Police brought Bishnoi to Mansa — where Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 — from Kharar around 9pm as his seven-day police remand was about to get over on June 22. He was presented before the duty magistrate after his medical check-up at the district civil hospital.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder filled a 35-page report in the court and sought 10-day further police remand. However, the court granted only five-day custody. Apart from Bishnoi, six other co-accused were also presented in court, who were further sent to police custody till June 29.

The SIT has claimed that Bishnoi’s custodial interrogation is required to nab the remaining shooters and recovery of weapons used in the crime. The probe team further claimed his interrogation is also needed to recover the mobile phone used by him to give directions while lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

With the Delhi Police having arrested two shooters, the Punjab Police are under pressure to nab the remaining assailants and recover the weapons. So far, the state police have arrested 11 persons, including Bishnoi, for the conspiracy.

On June 15, the Punjab Police had secured seven-day police remand of Bishnoi after bringing him from New Delhi on transit remand. He was later shifted to the crime investigation agency (CIA) police station at Kharar in Mohali district. The police have identified him as the “main conspirator”, who had ordered the hit on the singer from behind the bars.

