Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s police remand extended till June 27
A Mansa court on Tuesday night extended the police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi till June 27 for further probe in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.
Amid tight security, the Punjab Police brought Bishnoi to Mansa — where Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 — from Kharar around 9pm as his seven-day police remand was about to get over on June 22. He was presented before the duty magistrate after his medical check-up at the district civil hospital.
The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder filled a 35-page report in the court and sought 10-day further police remand. However, the court granted only five-day custody. Apart from Bishnoi, six other co-accused were also presented in court, who were further sent to police custody till June 29.
The SIT has claimed that Bishnoi’s custodial interrogation is required to nab the remaining shooters and recovery of weapons used in the crime. The probe team further claimed his interrogation is also needed to recover the mobile phone used by him to give directions while lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.
With the Delhi Police having arrested two shooters, the Punjab Police are under pressure to nab the remaining assailants and recover the weapons. So far, the state police have arrested 11 persons, including Bishnoi, for the conspiracy.
On June 15, the Punjab Police had secured seven-day police remand of Bishnoi after bringing him from New Delhi on transit remand. He was later shifted to the crime investigation agency (CIA) police station at Kharar in Mohali district. The police have identified him as the “main conspirator”, who had ordered the hit on the singer from behind the bars.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
